คำค้นหา

Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 ITD Pivot Arm Wall Mount

Mounting solution

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Learn more about Single support arms available for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Click here for more information
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Click here for more information
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Click here for more information
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
Click here for more information
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
  • Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
  • Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
  • Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
  • Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
See all features
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Click here for more information
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Click here for more information
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Click here for more information
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
Click here for more information
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด