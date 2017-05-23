Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for GCX wall channel;
arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
