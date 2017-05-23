Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))