IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Features
- IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
-
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
- IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page Continue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด