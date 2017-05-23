คำค้นหา

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 ITD Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about roll stand, including a tilt and swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor.

Features
ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.

ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.

ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.

ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.

ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
ITD part no. RS.4903.801: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Maximum load, basket
  • 3 kg / 6,6 lbs
Maximum load, rollstand
  • 50 kg / 110,2 lbs
Height, rollstand
  • 1293 mm
Finish, rollstand and tilt and swivel unit
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish, handle and vertical holder
  • medium aqua accent, powder-coated
Maximum load, basket
  • 3 kg / 6,6 lbs
Maximum load, rollstand
  • 50 kg / 110,2 lbs
Height, rollstand
  • 1293 mm
Finish, rollstand and tilt and swivel unit
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish, handle and vertical holder
  • medium aqua accent, powder-coated

