IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: GE Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-06 kit includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; vent arm mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning; MX400/450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter.
GE Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5; Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
GE Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5; Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
