IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aisys Anesthesia Machine

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.