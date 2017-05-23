คำค้นหา

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aisys Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450 patient monitoring system on a GE Aisys anesthesia machine.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.
  • IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
See all features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด