Dräger Apollo VHM Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM variable height support arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for left side mounting only.