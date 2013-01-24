Upgrade your existing equipment with Philips SmartPath so you can continue to offer outstanding image quality and low dose. Learn more
CT Big Bore is designed as a CT simulator to meet the needs of radiation oncology, focusing on accuracy, patient positioning, imaging performance, and intuitive workflow.
Focusing on what matters in radiation oncology
Speed time to treatment
The Power of Two
Where imaging and treatment planning meet
Managing motion for treatment confidence
Focus on the patient… workflow powered by iPatient
