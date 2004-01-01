Philips MX16 CT scanner is evolving the way that clinicians are able to care for patients by offering them exceptional image quality with low dose, high patient throughput, and attractive total cost of ownership.
Request contact
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้นI understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life
Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life
Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life
Compact footprint for cost-effective installation
Compact footprint for cost-effective installation
Compact footprint for cost-effective installation
DoseRight for efficient dose management
DoseRight for efficient dose management
DoseRight for efficient dose management
Wide application range increases utilization
Wide application range increases utilization
Wide application range increases utilization
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life
Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life
Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life
Compact footprint for cost-effective installation
Compact footprint for cost-effective installation
Compact footprint for cost-effective installation
DoseRight for efficient dose management
DoseRight for efficient dose management
DoseRight for efficient dose management
Wide application range increases utilization
Wide application range increases utilization
Wide application range increases utilization
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้นI understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด