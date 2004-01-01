Ingenia 3.0T dStream Torso coil - ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Large 60 cm coverage for ease of patient positioning. Conforming and strapless design for patient comfort. Digitization in the coil for increased SNR. dS-SENSE to speed up acquisition in all imaging directions.
Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
-
-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
-
-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
-
-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
-
-
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap Improved patient comfort through coil tilting Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
Show all features Show less features
Show all documentation Show less documentation
Show all specifications Show less specifications
Show all related products Show less related products
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด