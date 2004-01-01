Ingenia 3.0T FlexTrak Mammo
-
ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Dedicated breast patient transport system. Available with 7ch and 16 ch dS Breast coils. Workflow solution offering high quality imaging and patient comfort.
Features
- Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
-
-
-
- Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
-
-
-
- Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
-
-
-
- Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
-
-
-
- Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
- Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
- Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
- Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page Continue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด