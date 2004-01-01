Ingenia 3.0T dStream Knee 8ch coil solution - ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Designed for high resolution visualiziation of fine cartilage structures and small ligaments. Coil rotation feature for enhanced positioning and comfort. Split design and single handle for easy coil setup.
Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
