Ingenia 3.0T dStream Breast 16ch coil solution

Designed for high spatial and temporal resolution. Coverage deep into the axilla area. Offering excellent patient comfort with headrest and patient ramp.

Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

  • Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
  • Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
  • Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
  • Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
