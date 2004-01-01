คำค้นหา

Ingenia 1.5T dStream HeadNeckSpine Pack

-

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Digitization in the coils for increased SNR. Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap. Improved patient comfort through coil tilting. Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
  • Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
  • Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
  • Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
See all features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด