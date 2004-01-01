คำค้นหา

Ingenia Acoustic Hood

Pediatric imaging. Design acts as an additional sound absorber to reduce gradient noise levels for the very sensitive ears of babies. Recommended for neonates under sedation.

Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

