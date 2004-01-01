Ingenia 3.0T dStream Ped NeuroSpine 8ch - ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Pediatric Neuro and Spine imaging. Cradle shaped and specifically designed for excellent care of the youngest pediatric patients. Coil is optimized for neonates but will accommodate pediatric patients up to 10 kg.
Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด