As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Because MRCAT Prostate requires input from MR images only, it reduces the organization and coordination of scans, eliminates the effort involved in MR-CT registration, and saves the patient from undergoing multiple procedures. Moreover, Auto-Contouring automates standard, labor-intensive and repetitive tasks, while at the same time reducing variability and errors caused by manual steps. This improves consistency and reproducibility - for more confidence in the planning process.
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
A dedicated, standardized imaging protocol includes a T1W mDIXON XD and a T2W TSE scan as source data for the generation of MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) density maps and MR-based Auto-Contouring. Compressed SENSE acceleration keeps the total scan time short, which promotes patient comfort by minimizing time in the scanner and helps to boost productivity.
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
MRCAT Prostate automatically generates attenuation maps using the high-resolution mDIXON scan as source. Smart, validated algorithms enable automatic tissue segmentation and assignment of Hounsfield Units to deliver MRCAT images with CT-like density information for dose calculations - directly on the MR console.
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
The MRCAT Prostate scanning protocol and generation algorithms have been designed with the strict accuracy requirements of RT in mind. MRCAT Prostate images have high geometric accuracy* and validation studies have shown that MRCAT-based dose plans are robust and equivalent** to CT-based plans promoting confidence in dose planning.
Create accurate*** contours with little to no user interaction
Create accurate*** contours with little to no user interaction
MR-based Auto-Contouring automatically creates contours of prostate and OARs, reducing repetitive tasks and time spent, compared to manual methods. It uses dedicated MR imaging data based on the 3D T2W TSE and T1W mDIXON XD sequences and model-based adaptive algorithms. Auto-Contouring delineation of prostate and OARs has been found to be accurate (average distance 1.5mm)*** in at least 70% of contours evaluated****. This significantly reduces the need for manual contouring or manual adaptations, while increasing consistency.
MRI as primary image set in treatment planning
MRI as primary image set in treatment planning
The MRCAT images generated on the MR console conform to the DICOM standard (modality CT) and hence can be exported to treatment planning systems (TPS) as the primary image dataset. Together with the generated contours (RTSTRUCT) and the ability to generate MRCAT-based digitally reconstructed radiographs (DRRs), you can replace your traditional CT-based workflow with an MRI-only radiotherapy workflow from imaging and planning to position verification.
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
To successfully bring MR-only radiotherapy into your clinical routine, we recognize that you must look beyond the imaging itself and address important steps such as patient marking, position verification, and quality assurance. We are prepared to support you throughout this process. To this end, we offer dedicated workflow descriptions, best practice sharing and tailored training support, designed to provide assistance as you adopt this new treatment paradigm.
*Accurate means: MRCAT provides ± 1 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in 20 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV) and ± 2 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in 40 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV))*. *Limited to 32 cm in z-direction in more than 95% of the points within the volume
**The simulated dose based on MRCAT images does not differ in 95% of prostate cancer patients (Gamma analysis criterion 3%/3 mm realized in 99% of voxels exceeding 75% of the maximum dose) when compared with the CT-based plan for EBRT.
***Accurate means 95th percentile modified Hausdorff distance 5mm compared to contours made by experts manually. Average distance is 1.5 mm and is measured as average modified Hausdorff distance compared to contours made by experts manually.
**** Based on 49 cases (each for anatomical prostate, bladder, rectum, penile bulb and femur heads)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.