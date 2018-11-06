คำค้นหา

Cardiac Expert extension

MR Clinical application

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Cardiac Expert extension is an add-on to the comprehensive Cardiac Expert option. It provides additional techniques for fast black blood imaging and functional imaging. Cardiac Zoom is a small FOV imaging technique that accelerates black blood TSE of the heart and great vessels. It decreases the required breath hold duration by up to 30% without changing spatial resolution by enabling single beat (shot)imaging, which is challenging for conventional (multi-beat) imaging approaches.* 3D Non-selective delivers 3D bFFE with reduced banding artifacts compared to Philips 3D Selective 3D FFE imaging. Retrospective EPI combines retrospective triggering with EPI sampling. kt-SENSE is a spatio-temporal acceleration technique that offers all the benefits of k-t BLAST in addition to enhanced image uniformity.**

ติดต่อเรา

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • * Compared to conventional Philips black blood imaging.
  • ** Compared to regular k-t BLAST.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด