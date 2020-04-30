คำค้นหา

Diffusion Excellence Pack - Whole body

MR clinical application

The Diffusion Excellence Pack offers a range of innovations to address the common challenges you face to enhance the efficiency and quality of diffusion imaging for areas ranging from oncology to neuro. • SmartShim – a reliable approach to automating fat saturation in challenging areas • Computed DWI – a synthetic technique for generating high b-value images • EPIC Brain – designed to reduce B0-induced distortions to achieve better geometrical fidelity in EPI scans • Lova ADC - automatically corrects for ADC variability to improve accuracy of diffusion restriction assessments

