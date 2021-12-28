คำค้นหา

Flex coil Na-140

MR coil

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

The transmit-receive Na-140 flex coil, with a 14 cm diameter, allows to perform sodium (23Na) imaging, spectroscopy and research studies, across all anatomies. Benefit from routine scan times and perform a sodium (23Na) knee exam as fast as 15 minutes¹. The sub-millisecond TE acquisition for sodium (23Na) imaging facilitates imaging of short T2-signals. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. 23Na imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the Na-140 flex coil. And the 23Na nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of 23Na images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the transmit-receive Na-140 flex coil delivers the confidence to explore new imaging pathways and the speed to integrate multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.

ติดต่อเรา

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 For 3 mm isotropic voxels, slice coverage > 95 mm

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด