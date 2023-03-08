Smart Quant Neuro, a combination of AI reconstruction technology and quantitative MR, is designed to allow you to perform fast and high-quality MR imaging of Neuro with a single quantification scan to increase your diagnostic confidence.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without Compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without Compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without Compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without Compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.