Smart Quant Body, a combination of AI reconstruction technology and quantitative MR, is designed to allow you to perform fast and high-quality MR imaging of the body with a single quantification scan to increase your diagnostic confidence.
mDIXON Quant brings fast, high quality MR quantification of fat in the liver into mainstream clinical practice. Using a robust 6-echo acquisition, 7-peak fat modeling, and T2* correction, 3D fat fraction maps of the whole liver can be obtained with high accuracy ( 3.5%) and reproducibility ( 1.4%) in one single breathhold, even for short T2*. To aid your diagnostic assessment, fat fraction maps may be displayed in colors with a quantification bar and T2* (or R2*) relaxation maps are also provided.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
