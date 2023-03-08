Smart Quant Cardiac, a combination of AI reconstruction technology and quantitative MR, is designed to allow you to perform fast and high-quality MR imaging of Cardiac with a single quantification scan to increase your diagnostic confidence.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.