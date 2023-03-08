Non-invasive assessment

CardiacQuant gives you access to exciting advanced applications for cardiology, which can help in the non-invasive assessment of myocardial tissue characteristics. This is done by providing you with comprehensive graphs and pixel based, quantitative information in different regions of the myocardium, helping you to guide early decisions for therapy. Provided are T2*/R2* maps, based on mFFE sequence and T1/R1 maps with an integrated confidence overlay.