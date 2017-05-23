คำค้นหา
The comfort and stability of the PerformaTrak full face mask is enhanced with the CapStrap headgear. This headgear simplifies fitting, patient care, and mask reapplycation.
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
