Pinnacle Auto-Segmentation with SPICE

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.
Probabilistic Segmentation
High quality contours
Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.
Pinnacle³ integration
Simplified workflow
Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.
