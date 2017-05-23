Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

คำค้นหา
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
Easily accessible patient data
Comprehensive view from admission to discharge
PIC iX clinical tools offer insight to help prioritize care
Scalable for your IT environment
Secure data where care takes place
Data acquisition, archiving, access
Unlock your data and put it to work
