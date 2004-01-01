คำค้นหา

EPIQ7 L12-3 Broadband Linear Array

Transducer

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

12 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Fine angle steering of color and pulsed wave Doppler. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Auto Doppler flow optimization. Vascular (carotid, surgical, arterial and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), internal mammary vessels, and musculoskeletal imaging. Surgical application. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด