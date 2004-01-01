คำค้นหา

EPIQ7 X5-1 xMATRIX Array

Transducer

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

The X5-1 transducer helps remove the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. Combining xMATRIX array technology with PureWave crystal technology in an ergonomic design, the X5-1 provides consistently excellent image quality with reduced user fatigue. 3,040 elements with microbeamforming. 1 to 5 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, Live 3D volume, high volume rate (HVR), one-beat, two-beat and four-beat Live volume, color flow, Live 3D color, PW/CW Doppler, M-mode, color M-mode, contrast, Tissue Doppler imaging, Live xPlane imaging. iRotate – Electronically rotatable scan angle from 0 to 180 degrees. Adult, contrast LVO, pediatric CHD, cardiology coronary. Solid state reliability and no complex liquid cooling required. Philips green label approved transducer. Dimensions: 9.2 x 3.9 x 2.9 cm (3.6 x1.5 x 1.1 in) LWD.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด