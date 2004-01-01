10 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. End-fire sector, 11.5 mm radius of curvature, 130° field of view. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, advanced XRES, and harmonic imaging. Endovaginal applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด