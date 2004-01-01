คำค้นหา

EPIQ7 C10-4ec Broadband Curved Array

Transducer

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

10 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. End-fire sector, 8 mm radius of curvature, 147° field of view (wide scan enabled). Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), directional CPA, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Endocavitary applications, including vaginal, and rectal. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด