iE33 xMATRIX L8-4 Linear Array

Transducer

8 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed Doppler, Color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arterial and venous) and internal mammary vessel applications. General imaging, vascular, and superficial imaging applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

Features
