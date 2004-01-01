3 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D xMATRIX phased array with 2,400 elements. 2D, biplane (Live xPlane), triggered full volume, Live 3D Echo, Color Doppler with 2D, biplane and 3D, XRES, Harmonic Imaging, LVO. Adult and pediatric cardiology applications. Epicardial imaging. Supports reusable plastic biopsy guide (dual angle) (14-23 gauge).
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด