3 to 1 MHz extended frequency range. Steerable CW Doppler, PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Tissue Doppler Imaging, Freehand 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. 90° field-of-view. Contrast imaging. Adult cardiology applications, and transcranial Doppler.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด