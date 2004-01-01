คำค้นหา

Clearvue 650 C5-2 Active Array

Transducer

5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range; High-resolution imaging for abdominal and Ob/Gyn applications; Supports 2D, M-mode, color, PW Doppler, Tissue; Harmonic Imaging, and Color Power Angio imaging; Multi-angle biopsy kit available

Features
