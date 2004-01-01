Helps to identify and visualize functional regions of the brain, relying on local metabolic and hemodynamic changes that occur in activated brain areas. The tool applies a generalized linear regression model to analyze block paradigms, event-related paradigms, and resting state data. Supports export of functional results through the Multi Modality Viewer including DICOM-based images with co-registered anatomical and fMRI maps
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด