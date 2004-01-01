คำค้นหา

MR Brain Function Analysis

Brain activation analysis

Helps to identify and visualize functional regions of the brain, relying on local metabolic and hemodynamic changes that occur in activated brain areas. The tool applies a generalized linear regression model to analyze block paradigms, event-related paradigms, and resting state data. Supports export of functional results through the Multi Modality Viewer including DICOM-based images with co-registered anatomical and fMRI maps

