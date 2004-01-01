คำค้นหา

ใหม่

CT Cardiac Viewer​

Quick cardiac visualization

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Provides a set of tools for the visualization of one or multiple cardiac phases using original images or MPR\MIP images in axial, coronal, sagittal or dedicated cardiac axes (short axis, horizontal long axis, and vertical long axis).  The Viewer supports basic measurements as well as basic ventricular functional analysis based on “Area-Length” method to estimate end systolic volume (ESV), end diastolic volume (EDV), cardiac output (CO), and ejection fraction (EF).

ติดต่อเรา

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด