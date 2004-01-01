คำค้นหา

MR Cartilage Assessment

Visualize cartilage structures​

Enables the visualization of cartilage structures integrated with color-coded T2 maps. Positioning of cartilage-shaped, layered region of interest is used to assess variation of T2 values across the cartilage depth to determine the degradation of the cartilage. The MR Cartilage Assessment application features a task-guided workflow for the quantitative analysis of T2 relaxation time to support cartilage assessment and disease status. The application provides segmentation tools, allowing measurements of cartilage layers and segments.

