CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis (CCA)

Comprehensive cardiac analysis supported by automatic workflow steps

Designed to assist the user in viewing, analyzing and quantifying dedicated Cardiac CT Angiograms, mainly for coronary arteries analysis. The application offers cardiac function analysis based on automatic 3D model-based whole-heart and 3D chambers segmentation as well as automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree. The embedded CAD-RADS workflow allows reporting in a standardized manner.

