MR Caas 4D flow​

Visualization and quantification of blood flow

A post-processing software solution that enables users to generate 3D volume reconstructions for MR data, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging.​ It consists of 2 modules (Heart and Artery), with intuitive and validated workflows that guide you to reliable and reproducible results in a few easy clicks, supporting your clinical decisions.

  • Caas is a trademark of Pie Medical Inc. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

