CT Body Perfusion

Quantifiable perfusion​

Enables data analysis for optimization of injection timing as test prior to the clinical scan. Intended for visualization, assessment and quantification of blood flow, blood volume, time to peak, and peak enhancement using dynamic CT data. ​ The application provides whole-organ or single-location liver, lung and kidney perfusion calculations.

