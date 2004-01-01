คำค้นหา

CT Lung Nodule Assessment

Assess lung nodules over time

Enables review and analysis of thoracic CT images, providing segmentation, quantification and characterization of physician-indicated lung nodules in a single study, or over the course of several prefetched thoracic studies. ​ The application can be used in both diagnostic and screening evaluations, supporting Low Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening(1).​ Offers a Prediction Risk Calculator(2)(3) tool based on patient and nodule characteristics for estimation of the probability that the lung nodules detected on baseline screening low-dose CT are malignant. Discreate results sharing (4) enables automatic transfer of structural results between the Workspace and reporting solutions, reducing reporting time and optimizing AV reporting workflow.

  • (1) The screening must be performed within the established inclusion criteria of programs/protocols that have been approved and published by either a governmental body or professional medical society. Please refer to clinical literature, including the results of the National Lung Screening Trial (N Engl J Med 2011; 365:395-409) and subsequent literature, for further information.​ (2) Offered as separate commercial add-on.​ (3) These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact a Philips representative for more details.​ (4) The integration of the solution is via IBE services or via customer home-grown solutions.

