CT Lung Nodule CAD

Automated computer aid for lung nodule detection

Offers an automated process that identifies, and marks regions of interest based on image features associated with lung nodules.​ It is intended for use as a second reader after an initial interpretation of the diagnostic image has been performed. ​

  • CAD functionality is not available for sale in the US (1) CAD functionality not available for sale in the US​ (2) For CAD functionality available for sale in the US please refer to CT Lung Nodule analysis (LNA) ClearRead CAD option

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

