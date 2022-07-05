คำค้นหา

Yutaka kitahara

Yutaka Kitahara

Senior HTS Consulting Manager, Japan

 

Yutaka and his team develop and deliver strategic consulting services to hospitals and healthcare providers to help improve the quality of care. Services span from facility and department (re)design consulting to optimizing clinical outcomes and improving overall efficiency across health systems. Yutaka has extensive experience as a healthcare consultant in strategy development, operational improvement, analytics, business model development and financial advisory.   

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

