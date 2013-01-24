หน้าแรก
Contract List

Contracts list can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Contract Header: filter by entering Contract Header

Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number

Customer Purchase Order Number: filter by entering Customer Purchase Order Number

Service Plan: select specific Service Plan from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

