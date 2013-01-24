

The iSyntax format has distinguished features for storing pathology Whole Slide Images (WSI). The wavelet transformation technology allows users to zoom and pan through WSI images quickly. iSyntax encoding and decoding can be processed in real-time, and because the wavelet technology obviates the need for the redundant storage of lower magnification images in a “pyramid” format, it requires a 25% smaller file size. Unlike other formats that have a limited dynamic range, the iSyntax pathology format allows for medical image quality featured by arbitrarily high bit-depths, unlimited amount of channels, lossless and lossy compression and progressive decompression in terms of resolution as well as quality.

The Philips Pathology SDK addresses the growing demand to tap into the vast repositories that are created by pathology laboratories for primary diagnosis. Enabling the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software applications to benefit from the iSyntax’s lossless and high-dynamic range of tumor tissue images.

For a full description of Philips’ iSyntax format for Digital Pathology and the image pipeline built on iSyntax please refer to https://www.openpathology.philips.com/isyntax