Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI), a non-profit institute established by Philips and governed by customers, provides a unique platform to create one of the most comprehensive de-identified databases of ICU care in the world. This integrated dataset is instrumental in product development and is a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field. The eRI database contains billions of high-quality representative clinical data points. that extend over more than 15 years, including the COVID-19 pandemic period.

