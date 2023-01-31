By Philips ∙ April 15, 2024 ∙ 2 minutes
One product family. One user experience. For a multitude of applications. Learn how Philips people-center approach to innovation has unlocked ultrasound’s full potential through intuitive workflow, first-time-right imaging, collaborative tools and solutions that personalize the patient experience and enhance clinical outcomes.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด