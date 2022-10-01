คำค้นหา

The Future of Maintenance: Unlocking the value of big data

Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ ต.ค. 01, 2565 ∙ 3 min read

Webinar

Maintenance services

Thumbnail of webinar about the future of maintenance and unlocking the value of big data

Webinar highlights - Total duration [24:31]

[0:00] ∙ Introduction

[19:26] ∙ How maintenance is currently handled

[17:59] ∙ Proactive, automated approach to medical equipment maintenance

[16:11] ∙ How Philips uses big data
[13:39] ∙ Expert voice
[4:43] ∙ Questions and answers

In this webinar a Philips expert illustrates how, instead of responding to an incident reactively and manually — through visits, diagnoses and repairs —  hospitals have the option of a proactive, automated maintenance model that leverages data already generated by their equipment.

This means that less of their time will be spent diagnosing critical equipment, and through real-time performance monitoring of medical equipment, departments can save costs and be relieved of the pressure that comes with accounting for systems failures with an ever-growing fleet.

Speakers list

Photo of doctor Mauro Barbieri

Mauro Barbieri, PhD

Principal Architect, Services at Philips Healthcare

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Mechanicians chatting over the insides of a machine

Customized Service Agreements

Tailor-made agreements in order to keep your equipment healthy and up to date.

Related articles

1
เลือกหัวข้อที่สนใจ
2
ข้อมูลการติดต่อ

เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ

เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย

1
2
ข้อมูลการติดต่อ

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด