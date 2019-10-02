คำค้นหา

Philips Azurion with FlexArm: Maximizing operational efficiency and driving greater value in your clinical suites

White paper ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ 2019 ∙ 3 min read

Institutions increasingly want to build 'universal' rooms that can be used by any discipline for any image-guided procedure in a cost-effective way.

In this meta study, three key areas were identified in which Azurion with FlexArm can help a lab or OR managers boost efficiency:

  • Facilitating advanced procedures in multi-purpose rooms
  • Utilizing compact cost-effective design and reducing procedure times
  • Supporting new and complex procedures, new staff and suites through ease of use

A group of doctors in a surgery room

Azurion with FlexArm allows lab and OR managers to create multi-purpose rooms capable of supporting advanced procedures in a way that optimizes resource utilization and minimizes costs.

 

The system's unique features and geometry provides unlimited flexibility and ease of use, future-proofing the interventional suite and making it ready to support new procedures staff and suites for years to come.

A true multi-purpose suite. That’s what we have now. We can do a completely different type of complex Hybrid procedure in the morning from the one in the afternoon and, using Azure Procedure Cards for quick setup, we can do each in a repeatable, standardized, efficient fashion.

Barry T. Katzen, MD, Founder and Executive Medical Director

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI) Baptist Hospital, Miami, USA

Barry Katzen

White paper

More efficient use of lab and OR space using Azurion with FlexArm

Download (1.21MB)

Azurion 7 C20 FlexArm

Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

The advanced suite that works around you

