Optimizing workflows and data security for remote radiologists

Collaboration between clinicians is essential to improving health outcomes, organizations must prioritize access and communication between clinicians. They must have effective collaboration tools, as well as the ability to seamlessly review images to provide a second opinion or plan clinical treatments.



Patients have developed a consumer mindset regarding their healthcare. They expect a similar experience they have when engaging with financial or retail companies online. It’s vital to provide them with results, images and information to help guide and involve them in their healthcare decisions.